Medeama's Kamaradini Mamudu is the best right-back in the topflight - Ghana Premier League top commentator Nana Darkwah Gyasi

Medeama defender Kamaradini Mamudu is the best right-back in the Ghana Premier League, Ghana's top Premier League television commentator Nana Darkwah Gyasi has said.

Darkwah Gyasi, who has been the lead commentator for Premier League broadcast holders, StarTimes for the past six years, insists he's seen enough of the quality of the versatile 22-year-old defender to rank him ahead of the rest in the Ghanaian top-flight.

The highly-respected broadcaster insists the former Ashantigold defender is the most in-form at his position and stands head and shoulders above others in the domestic top-flight.

"I have been the commentator for the Ghana Premier League for sometime and I can tell you without a shred of doubt that Medeama's Kamaradini Mamudu is the best right-back in the league. Having seen players play week-in and week-out, I am convinced and clear in my mind about his immense qualities," Nana Darkwa Gyasi said

"His composure, intelligence on and off the ball, consistency, knack for goals and assist and general performance is A-rated and stands head and above everyone playing at the same position.

"If Ghana really need a right-back and competition for places, they should look no further than the Medeama boy. I have seen all the right-backs in the league and no one even comes close!

"It's up to the Black Stars coach (Otto Addo) to decide but I tell you what, the boy is on fire and in fine form. This is the best time we need our most in-form arsenals for the qualifiers for the World Cup. I can only express a genuine and honest opinion but the decision lies with the national team gaffer."

Kamaradini has made an instant impact in just 10 months since joining the defending Ghana Premier League champions from Tamale City FC.

Former Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey described him as an 'exciting prospect' when he signed him from the relegated Premier League side in July 2023, and he has truly lived up to the billing in a remarkable style.

The talented and highly-rated defender, has been the bullet train down the right flank, acting as the primary source of drive for the Mauve and Yellow in both the domestic league and the CAF Champions League.

He has also matured into an one of the best attacking wing backs in the Ghanaian top-flight.

The exciting defender has blossomed excellently, improved defensively and has offered superb attacking threat since he joined the two-time FA Cup winners in Tarkwa.

Kamaridini, who is one of the most rounded defenders in the league and can operate effectively on the wings, has scored six goals in all competitions this season including his mind-blowing injury-time header in the 2-1 win over Algerian giants CR Belouizdad in the 2023-24 CAF Champions League group stage match at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on December 1, 2023.

It remains to be seen if the hugely talented defender will catch the eye of Black Stars coach Otto Addo for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic (CAR) next month.