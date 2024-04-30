GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Medeama's new stadium sparks social media meltdown

Published on: 30 April 2024
Medeama’s upcoming relocation to their newly constructed stadium has ignited a frenzy on social media platforms.

The TNA stadium, boasting a seating capacity of 10,000, is poised for official inauguration after extensive reconstruction efforts backed by the Goldfields Ghana Foundation, amounting to a staggering $13 million investment.

As reigning champions of the Ghana Premier League, Medeama eagerly anticipates utilising their new home ground for upcoming matches and events.

During the stadium's construction phase, Medeama temporarily used the Akoon Park facilities.

However, with the completion of the TNA stadium, the team prepare to return to their revamped arena.

The news of the stadium's readiness has sent waves of excitement across social media, with fans eagerly awaiting the official handover ceremony.

 

