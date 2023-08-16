Medeama’s Patrick Akoto anticipates exciting encounter against Remo Stars in CAF Champions League

The Communications Director of Medeama, Patrick Akoto, has refrained from offering predictions for the outcome of Sunday's first-leg clash against Remo Stars in the CAF Champions League.

As Medeama step onto the continental stage, they are aiming for a positive result to carry forward to the second leg scheduled for August 25 in Ikenne.

This CAF Champions League debut is a significant milestone for Medeama, a journey that was made possible by their victory in the Ghana Premier League for the first time. Eager to leave a mark in the competition, the team's ultimate objective is to progress to the money zone, which is the coveted group stage.

In anticipation of the upcoming fixture, Akoto shared his thoughts with Nigeriasoccernet.com, stating, "Unfortunately, I can't predict but all I can say is that I expect a good game, I expect a professionally run game, I expect the two teams to give a good account of themselves and sell-out a fantastic game to a global audience. I am confident that we will be able to put together a top-notch organization for this fantastic game which is coming up. We are confident, and I am sure Remo Stars are also confident."

Both teams are debutants in the CAF Champions League and it definitely going to be a great game come 3 pm local time on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium as the eternal football rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana continues, this time at the club level.