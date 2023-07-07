Medeama’s Patrick Akoto defends Kurt Okraku against nepotism allegations

Medeama Communications Director Patrick Akoto has refuted allegations of Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku running a family and friends administration within the federation.

During an interview on Light FM, Akoto addressed the criticism, questioning the inconsistency of the accusations.

Akoto highlighted the fact that in the past, numerous individuals were appointed to positions and served on committees indefinitely, without any objections raised regarding their appointments.

He emphasised that these individuals were seen as competent and dedicated to the development of football, and their affiliations were not questioned.

"Many people got appointments, served on several committees perpetually, being rotated as if they were the repository of wisdom in this country or the owners of the federation. No one raised a finger about that. No one and I repeat, No one! talked about friends and cronies because they were and are competent and working for football and are all football people," Akoto asserted.

Akoto further questioned why similar appointments of competent football individuals, who may also have personal connections to Okraku, are now being criticised. He emphasised that these individuals, despite their associations, possess the necessary skills and expertise to contribute to the betterment of Ghanaian football.

"What is the malady now when other competent football people are also appointed and working for the same Ghana football?" Akoto queried during the interview.