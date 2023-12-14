Medeama's Richard Akrofi likely to replace injured Nurudeen Abdulai against Yanga

Medeama defender Richard Akrofi is likely to replace the injured Nurudeen Abdulai ahead of the team's CAF Champions League clash against Yanga SC, Ghanasoccernet understands.

Abdulai sustained a shoulder injury during the 1-1 stalemate against the Tanzanian champions in Kumasi last week and has since been unable to recover in time for the crucial match.

Akrofi, who joined Medeama from Nsoatreman in August 2023, has yet to play for the team since his arrival. However, he comes with a huge reputation and is expected to fill the void left by Abdulai's absence.

Akrofi joined Nsoatreman at the beginning of the 2022-23 season and was a pillar in defence for the team in their debut campaign in the Ghanaian top flight, playing 18 matches.

The 31-year-old stalwart defender spent two seasons at King Faisal Babes, where he was captain before switching camp to Nsoatreman.

The match between Medeama and Yanga is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 20, at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana. Kickoff is at 13:00 GMT.