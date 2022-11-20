Medeama's talented midfield maestro Prosper Boakye Owusu weaving magic in the Ghana Premier League

It's been a long time coming - but Medeama appears to have finally developed one of the attacking threats that have been missing since the start of the season.

The Mauve and Yellows are developing a young and talented midfielder, who is already gaining massive talk in Tarkwa in the Ghanaian top-flight.

Sleek passer of the ball, young Prosper Owusu Boakye is weaving magic for the two-time FA Cup holders with a remarkable and immense quality at the heart of the park.

A product of the club's developmental squad, Prosper Boakye has not looked back since he was drafted into the senior team last season.

The sensational midfielder has comprehensively silenced all his critics and the ones who doubted him are now throwing flowers at his feet in the mining town.

Owusu climbed off the bench to score the decisive goal for Medeama in their hard-fought 1-0 win over debutant Kotoku Royals at the Akoon Community Park on Sunday to cap an incredible performance for the youngster.

Prosper Boakye is prospering in Tarkwa with sublime performances that has caught the attention of several watchers of the domestic game.

The youngster is the reason experienced Ivorian Jean Vital Ourega, Agyei Boakye and Rashid Nortey are struggling for breath in a star studded midfield at the club.

Since being drafted into the senior team by now assistant coach Umar Rabi to fill the void created by the departure of iconic Justice Blay to giants Asante Kotoko, the talented 18-year-old has stepped up to the plate and billing in an unimaginable style.

He has been a consistent starter from last season as he continues to churn out outstanding displays for the Mauve and Yellow.

The young player has a big heart for the elite competition, making practical nonsense of his opponents in the middle of the park with aplomb.

Owusu is a technically gifted midfielder whose unreal vision is at par with his incredible passing range and has the technical proficiency to play passes which are almost inconceivable to many of his peers.

He is calmness personified on the football pitch. The former Rospak midfielder dictated proceedings in the heart of midfield with the assuredness of a seasoned mob hitman during the 1-0 success over the Oda-based side.

The highly-rated Ghanaian midfielder, who has been touted for greatness, is a deep-lying playmaker whose passing range, vision and exquisite technique makes him an indomitable presence in the Medeama midfield.

Since the start of the season, the midfielder has floated through the midfield realms and navigated cul-de-sacs with the grace of a gazelle.

He danced past defenders with ease and made playing spectacular defence-splitting passes look as easy as falling off a log.

Prosper Boakye Owusu appears the missing piece of jigsaw that Medeama needed to turn their downward spiral, spearheading a massive turnaround in their last two matches.

Despite the early struggles of the team, Boakye Owusu has been the standout performer under coach David Duncan.

He has been tipped to lead this Medeama team to laurels in the not too distant future.