Media accreditation open for Medeama CAF Champions League campaign

The Ghana Football Association and Medeama have announced that the media accreditation process for the 2023-24 CAF Champions League is now open.

The deadline for submitting an accreditation request is Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 5 pm.

Media organizations interested in covering the preliminary round of matches can officially apply to ([email protected]).

Television Stations interested in being broadcast holders for the preliminary match against Remo Stars FC of Nigeria are also encouraged to apply.

The following allocation will be made for the media.

TV – 2 journalists per media house

Radio – 1 journalist per media house

Print, Online, and Photo – 1 journalist per media house.

Medeama SC reserves the right to approve or reject any accreditation.

The accreditation process begins NOW and will be treated solely on a first come-first serve basis.

Source: Medeamasc.org