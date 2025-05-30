Meet Asomaniwaa Akoto Akrofi: The 7-year-old referee winning hearts in Koforidua

At just seven years old, Asomaniwaa Akoto Akrofi is turning heads with her confident presence on the football pitch.

A pupil of Pentecost Preparatory School, she served as a referee during group-stage matches of the FIFA Women’s Football Campaign held at Koforidua Technical University.

Though she only discovered her interest in officiating a few months ago, Asomaniwaa has embraced the role with remarkable enthusiasm and poise far beyond her years.

Inspired by her older brother, a football player, she decided to make her own mark in the sport, this time with a whistle in hand.

Her passion and determination have already left a strong impression, and many believe she has a bright future in football officiating.

Asomaniwaa’s story is a powerful reminder that age is no barrier to ambition, and she’s only just getting started.