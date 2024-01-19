Meet legend and glory with TECNO 1000 luminous drones enchant the opening ceremony day of the 34th AFCON

On January 13th, the 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) commenced with a dazzling opening ceremony in Abidjan, CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

TECNO, the official sponsor, left an indelible mark on the event by orchestrating a breathtaking display of technology and art, featuring an unprecedented choreographed show of 1,000 luminous drones â€“ a first for the African continent.

This awe-inspiring aerial performance, held under the theme 'Meet Legend and Glory,' not only celebrated the historic moments of AFCON but also paid homage to the tournament's legacy and excitement. The collaboration with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) showcased TECNO's commitment to both the sports industry and technological innovation on the continent.

Against the backdrop of dynamic and exhilarating music, a thousand drones illuminated the night sky over the stadium, creating captivating images that narrated the story of AFCON and TECNO. The performance, aptly titled “For Young, For Passion,” demonstrated TECNO's artistic prowess and dedication to Africa's sports industry and technological advancement.

Under the overarching theme of "Meet Legend and Glory," the performance highlighted legendary goals from AFCON's history, symbolizing TECNO's partnership with CAF to empower the 34th edition of the tournament. As a leading smartphone brand in Africa, TECNO aspires to contribute to the creation of new legendary moments during the competition through its innovative products.

The spectacular show provided the audience with a fusion of technological marvels and artistic expression. The evolving images mirrored the digitalization and intelligence inherent in technological innovation, emphasizing TECNO's determination to pioneer breakthroughs and deliver technological surprises to the people of Africa.

TECNO, recognized as the most trusted mobile phone brand in Africa, has consistently strive to bring innovative technology to the continent. Over more than a decade, the company has made significant strides in artificial intelligence, voice recognition, visual perception, dark skin tone photo algorithms, smart charging, and super power-saving technologies. TECNO's continuous efforts have solidified its position as a leading brand, providing African users with high-quality devices and internet services that enhance the quality of life.

As the lights of the drones illuminated the night, TECNO conveyed a powerful message about the future, signaling a commitment to innovation alongside Africa. The company pledges to continue collaborating with the continent, promising more breakthroughs and innovative experiences in African sports, technology, and for the African people.