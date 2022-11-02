Meeting Nelson Mandela is the highest point of my career – Randy Abbey

Ghana Football Association Executive Committee Randy Abbey describes meeting Nelson Mandela as the pinnacle of his football career and life.

Abbey had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in 2010. He was a member of Ghana's World Cup delegation in South Africa, and because the Black Stars made Africa proud, he was invited to meet Mandela.

The late Nelson Mandela was South Africa's first president. He was the country's first black president and the first elected in a fully democratic election.

Abbey, who is also interested in politics, had read a lot about the great man and was excited to shake his hand and interact with him.

"The highest point in my career not only in football but as an individual was meeting Mandela. I kept dreaming about it the night before” Abbey told Joy Sports.

Ghana reached the quarter-finals in 2010 and came so close to becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals.

The four-time African champions are currently preparing for the World Cup in Qatar, where they will compete in the group stage against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.