Meeting with liaison team went well - Oduro Nyarko

Chief Executive Officer of Wa All Stars Oduro Nyarko has revealed what transpired in the meeting between the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) and the two-man liaison team made up of Dr. Kofi Amoah and Oti Akenteng.

The meeting, which was held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra today, was aimed at discussing the return of football in the country.

Following Anas’ exposé which captured several members of the Football Association (FA) and referees taking bribes to influence the outcome of games, government took the decision to halt football activities in the country.

However, government held talks with FIFA over the current impasse facing football in the country.

After the government-FIFA meetings, Dr. Kofi Amoah and Oti Akenteng were appointed as the Liaison team to spearhead football activities in the country. For football to return, GHALCA - the welfare body of the clubs- met the liaison team in an attempt to get football activities back in the country.

"Most of the clubs were present in our meeting with the two liaison team including Togbe Afede XIV. We won't petition FIFA again because we had a successful meeting with the two liaison team. We will write our worries to them for them to forward it to the government to soften its stand.We looked at our options and concluded that dealing with the two liaison team is shorter and right way to go," Mr. Oduro told Happy FM's ‘Wamputu Sports’.

"Those whose players play for the various national teams have been given letters to release their players. The two liaison team pleaded with clubs to release them. The letter head is from CAF/FIFA," he added.

"We didn't talk much about the GFA staff and them resuming work. Dr. Kofi Amoah made it clear that we weren't there for that issue. They team directed us to write our problems and send it to them. We couldn't talk about the league because there was no GFA or AG."