Melissa Satta rules out Kevin Boateng's return to AC Milan in future

Kevin-Prince Boateng's wife Melissa Satta has ruled out his husband's return to AC Milan.

The 31-year-old is enjoying a fabolous campaign with Sassuolo since joining from German outfit Eintracht-Frankfurt.

The Ghanaian has been a key cog of coach De Zerbi side, churning out impressive displays on weekly basis.

While the forward has welcome a potential return to the Rossoneri in future, his wife, who is a fan of AC Milan, thinks otherwise.

"That derby defeat was a painful one. A flat performance in which we lacked the courage. We settled for a draw while Inter believed until the end," she said

"He (Kevin Boateng) has already given a lot to Milan. He has been back once and endured technical issues.

"But now things have changed. But you can never say never. Now he is doing well at Sassuolo.

Boateng joined Milan and 2010, playing a key role in their Scudetto triumph in that season.

He left after three years but later returned in 2016. However, he endured a difficult second spell and that led to the club releasing him at the end of season