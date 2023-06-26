Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana with AS Roma star Georginio Wijnaldum

Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay is back in Ghana for the summer holidays after a long season in the Spanish La Liga.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian arrived with Holland teammate and AS Roma star Georginio Wijnaldum.

Depay and Wijnaldum visited a boxing gym in Accra, where the duo interacted with aspiring boxers and young children in the area.

The former Manchester United attacker donated funds to the gym for renovation after spending some good time at the arena.

Wijnaldum, who was formerly known as Boateng after spending time with a Ghanaian family while growing up in Rotterdam seems delighted to connect with the African continent.

The former Liverpool midfielder was born to Surinamese parents in Holland but was raised by a Ghanaian father.

The two players are expected to spend weeks in Ghana with Depay expected to undertake his usual philanthropic work in the country before leaving.

Depay joined Atletico Madrid in the winter transfer window from Barcelona.