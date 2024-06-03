Memphis Depay bids Atletico Madrid farewell after contract expires

Dutch-Ghanaian footballer, Memphis Depay has penned a heartfelt message to Atletico Madrid as he leaves the club following the expiration of his contract.

Depay and the club decided against taking his contract extension option after spending 18 months in the Spanish capital.

The forward joined the Rojiblancos from Barcelona in January 2023 and became a key figure in Diego Simeone's team.

However, he leaves on June 30 and will not be able to join any club on a free transfer.

"Not easy to say how I feel about writing this message because I feel that things could’ve been very different. Maybe it’s better to keep that conversation for another time," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"To Atletico Madrid, my teammates, the staff and especially the fans, I wanna thank you for the energy and support I’ve experienced in my time being an Atleti player I keep the good memories close to my heart. Gracias. Aupa Atleti!," added the Dutch international.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Mordretch, Depay spends most of his time on vacation in Ghana.

He joins the Holland national team this summer for the European Championship in Germany.