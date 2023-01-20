GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Memphis Depay completes move to Atletico Madrid

Published on: 20 January 2023
Dutch-born Ghanaian Memphis Depay has completed his move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the winter transfer window.

The 28-year-old joins the capital-based club from Spanish rivals Barcelona on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Depay leaves Barcelona after a yea-and-a-half in Catalunya, where he was the club's top scorer in La Liga in his first season.

However, the former Manchester United forward has been affected by injuries this season, making only four appearances for the club.

The deal includes the option of signing Atletico Madrid forward Yannick Carrasco in future.

Depay replaces Joao Felix who left to join Chelsea on loan in the winter transfer window.

 

