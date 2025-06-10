Memphis Depay equals Van Persie as Netherlands' all-time top scorer

Memphis Depay reached a major milestone on Tuesday, becoming the joint all-time top scorer for the Netherlands with 50 goals, matching the record held by Robin van Persie.

The Dutch forward, who has Ghanaian roots, needed just 15 minutes to reach the landmark during their World Cup qualifier against Malta. He opened the scoring with a penalty before adding a second with a superb first-time finish.

Remarkably, both Depay and Van Persie hit the 50-goal mark after exactly 102 international appearances.

The Netherlands began the day tied at the top of Group G alongside Poland, with both sides having won their opening two matches.

The group also features Finland, Lithuania, and Malta.

Only the group winners will qualify automatically for next year’s World Cup, while the second-placed side will head to the play-offs, where 16 European teams will compete for the remaining four spots.