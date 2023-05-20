Memphis Depay shares first photo of Ghanaian father on social media

Atletico Madrid striker Memphis Depay has made a significant gesture by sharing photos of his parents for the first time on social media.

Memphis had a difficult relationship with his Ghanaian father, Dennis Depay, who left when he was young. Growing up in Moordrecht, the Netherlands, he lacked a father figure in his life. However, he found solace and support from his Dutch mother, Cora Schensema, who stood by him during the early stages of his life.

In 2022, Memphis publicly discussed his journey towards reconciling with his father, marking a turning point in their relationship. Accompanying the photos, the Dutch striker shared a cryptic message, expressing his desire to break the cycle and create a different path.

He wrote, "I don't wanna repeat what I've seen, I wanna do it differently. The generation before us made mistakes, so let's not repeat them but, instead communicate. I can show you the way. Do you trust me?"

Despite having the option to represent Ghana, Memphis ultimately chose to play for the Netherlands, his mother's country. Nevertheless, he has always maintained a strong connection to his Ghanaian roots and regularly visits Ghana. Additionally, he actively supports charitable initiatives in the country, aiming to help those in need.