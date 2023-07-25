Mercy Tagoe expresses willingness to return as Black Queens coach

Former Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has hinted at a possible return to manage the team after leaving the team earlier this year.

The veteran coach who was the first female to handle the Black Queens was replaced by Swiss tactician Nora Hauptle who has begun on an awesome note.

The Black Queens are now unbeaten in all five matches under the new coach and are aiming to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games.

However, Tagoe-Quarcoo who initially coached the team as a caretaker in 2018 before securing the substantive job the following year says she is not done with coaching and Ghana remain one of the possible teams for her in the future despite his history with the team.

“Coaching is full of uncertainties. Kwesi Appiah was [head coach of the] Black Stars. He went for a while and he came back. I can come back. You never know. I am still a coach,” she told Citi Sports.

As interim manager for the Black Queens, Tagoe-Quarcoo led the Queens to victory in the inaugural West Africa Football Union Zone B tournament in Abidjan in 2018.