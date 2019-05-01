Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo admits headache in finalizing squad for WAFU title defence

Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo says it was difficult to settle on her 20-man squad for the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations Zone B title defence.

She had to drop a total of ten players from the provisional 30 players who were invited for camping in Cape Coast.

''Honestly, it was a tedious task in trimming the squad [from 30 players to 20]. Because, those that couldn’t make it to the final squad are equally good as those in camp currently,'' she told NBSportslive.

''It’s just that, we had more than excess in certain positions and thus we had to let go of some of them.

''It's difficult and painful [on the part of the players] to train and get close only to be eliminated by virtue of limited spaces available. It was difficult.''

Ghana start their campaign on 8 May against Senegal before engaging Togo and hosts Cote D'Ivoire in Group A.