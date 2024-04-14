Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo appointed head coach of Ghana Women's U23 national team

Experienced coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has been appointed as the head coach of Ghana's Women's U23 national team, showcasing the GFA's commitment to nurturing talent in women's football.

Tagoe-Quarcoo's impressive background includes leading the Black Queens to victory in the WAFU Zone B Women's championship in 2018 and possessing a CAF License A Coaching certificate.

She has also demonstrated her dedication to professional development through participation in the GFA's capacity-building initiative in the Netherlands.

Assisting Tagoe-Quarcoo is Priscilla Dicxon, an adept coach with a CAF Licence C Coaching certificate.

Together, they form a formidable coaching duo focused on guiding the U23 team towards success and providing a pathway for aspiring female players to reach the senior national team, the Black Queens.

This appointment aligns with the GFA's Women's Football Strategy, emphasizing talent development and progression to ensure sustained success on the global stage.