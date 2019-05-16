Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo backs 'new' Black Queens to pip Super Falcons to reach WAFU final

Ghana coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo is confident her newly-assembled squad can scale over Nigeria on Thursday afternoon to reach the 2019 WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations final in Abidjan.

The Black Queens emerged runners-up in Group behind hosts Ivory Coast to set up a semi-final clash with the Super Falcons.

Despite putting together a new team since her re-appointment, Tagoe-Quarcoo has no doubts about their qualities.

"This is a new team with only about six of the old players in this tournament," Tagoe told Goal.

"I know it will not be easy but the players have done well so far. It's a young team and we are in a rebuilding process.

"I have a lot of positive because Ghana is blessed with so many talents. We just need time and proper conditions to groom them.''