Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo backs Nora Hauptle to lead Black Queens to World Cup

Former head coach of the Black Queens Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo is hoping the team maintains their terrific form under new coach Nora Hauptle and eventually make it to the next Women's World Cup.

The Black Queens have suffered a decline in over a decade with a number of coaches including Tagoe-Quarcoo all failing to lead the team back to the global showpiece since their third appearance in 2007.

The performance had further hit a snag having failed to even qualify to the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON)

However, Nora Hauptle who took over recently as the new coach of the team have recorded impressive results which has instigated the desire in Ghanaians to see the country bounce back to the World Cup.

In their first round of qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games, the Black Queens emerged as 7-0 winners over a two-legged encounter with their Guinean counterparts.

Tagoe-Quarcoo expressed his satisfaction with the performance indicating that this is what Ghanaians want to see

“I am so happy trust me. In all situations, Ghana is paramount. We all need to support Naura to succeed,” Tagoe said.

“Ghanaians are yearning to see Ghana female national team in the World Cup, in the Olympics; it doesn’t matter if it is Mercy Tagoe, it’s about women’s football. Let’s all support put everything aside and support Nora to succeed.”