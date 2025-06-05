Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo completes CAF Women Instructors Development Program

The Ghana Football Association has announced that Instructor Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has completed the CAF Women Instructors Development Program.

The programme, organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), comprised virtual sessions in March 2025 and a five-day in-person workshop in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from May 5 to 9, 2025.

Tagoe-Quarcoo distinguished herself throughout the course, earning commendation from CAF technical experts for her performance. She has now been certified to teach CAF C License courses and assist in the delivery of CAF B License programmes.

CAF has formally recommended that the GFA actively involve her in national and regional coaching education projects, reflecting her readiness to contribute to technical development.

The GFA congratulated Instructor Tagoe-Quarcoo on this achievement and reiterated its commitment to promoting women in leadership and technical roles within Ghanaian football. Her success adds to Ghana’s growing reputation in football education on the continent.