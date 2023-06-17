Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo reveals refereeing as most unforgettable football experience

Former Black Queens defender and coach, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo says her most unforgettable and enjoyable experience in football was not as a player or coach but as a referee.

Tagoe-Quarcoo, who served as a qualified referee from 2005 to 2013, shared her passion for officiating the game, highlighting the mesmerising moments and unmatched joy she experienced in the heart of the action.

In her illustrious career, Tagoe-Quarcoo oversaw games in the Ghana Premier League and was selected as one of the referees for the highly prestigious 2010 FIFA Women's World Cup held in Germany. However, it was her time as a referee that left an indelible mark on her.

"Of all those sports I participated in, the refereeing was the best event I really enjoyed," Tagoe-Quarcoo revealed during an interview on Joy Sports’ Prime Take. "Even though there were hitches that came with hullabaloo, I could sit and read the laws of the game for close to five hours."

Describing refereeing as an art, Tagoe-Quarcoo emphasized the meticulousness and systematic approach that women bring to the role. "When women learn something and we are doing it, we do it systematically, we do it in a way that people will look at you and ask questions," she stated. "Even the way we dress to officiate games is one of a kind."

Tagoe-Quarcoo credited her time in Portugal, where she participated in a FIFA refereeing program, for teaching her valuable lessons about the role. "When you take to the field, every eye is looking at you as a referee," she explained.

"Make sure you know your stuff and understand what you're doing; you need to interpret the laws of the game on the pitch. You are a judge and should make decisions within a split second."

Acknowledging the pressure that comes with being a referee, Tagoe-Quarcoo emphasized the impact that decisions can have on players, coaches, and fans. "People have spent so much to prepare their teams for the game, and everyone is coming with the mentality of winning," she said.

"If you are not able to make the right decisions, it will affect you. It's not your association; it's affecting you as an individual. You are trained as a group, but when you are selected for a game, no one even looks at your assistants, it's you in the middle. You are human and will make mistakes, but they should be minimal."