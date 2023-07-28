Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo silent on how he was treated as Black Queens coach

Former Black Queens coach, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has refused to comment on how she was treated during her time as coach of Ghana’s national women’s football team.

After spending four years with the team, the experienced trainer was replaced with Nora Hauptle a Swiss tactician who has impressed in her first five matches. Hauptle's team have won all five matches without conceding a single goal including a 7-0 aggregate win over Guinea in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

The recent resurgence within the team has triggered conversations about Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo's competence with others suggesting she was not given fair treatment compared to the new coach.

However, the former Halifax Ladies' boss was tight-lipped when quizzed on her treatment.

“It doesn’t matter. Life is full of ups and downs. It doesn’t matter” she said in response when quizzed on how she was treated during her tenure as Black Queens head coach," she told Citi Sports.

Meanwhile, Tagoe-Quarcoo has commended Hauptle and backed her to lead the team to the next Women's World Cup having missed out since 2007.

She had also hinted at a possible comeback to coach the team in the future.