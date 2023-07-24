Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo urges Ghanaians to rally behind Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle

Former Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has strongly urged Ghanaians to support the team's new coach, Nora Hauptle.

Tagoe-Quarcoo has expressed her joy at the team's outstanding achievement under Nora Hauptle who took over from her last year.

She praised the Black Queens for their great performance in the first round of qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, where they defeated Guinea 7-0 on aggregate.

This overwhelming performance has inspired a wave of excitement and passion throughout the country for women's football.

The Black Queens are yet to concede in their five games played under Nora Hauptle while scoring a total of 14 goals

She urged Ghanaians to band together in support of Nora Hauptle's journey with the team.

"I am so happy, trust me. In all situations, Ghana is paramount. We all need to support Nora to succeed," Tagoe-Quarcoo stated emphatically. She urged the nation to put aside personal differences and rally behind the coach to propel the Black Queens to greater heights.

"Ghanaians are yearning to see the Ghana female national team in the World Cup, in the Olympics; it doesn't matter if it is Mercy Tagoe, it's about women's football. Let's all support, put everything aside, and support Nora to succeed," she added.