Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo worried about no astro-turf training for Black Queens

Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo says training will be complete if her side gets to train on an artificial pitch ahead of their WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations title defence.

The team is currently training in Cape Coast on natural grass for the eight-team tournament in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire.

That is a major headache for the ex-Ghana international.

''Preparations have gone on well, because Cape Coast as home to us. Everything including our food and training has been spot on,'' she told NBSportslive

''But the only challenge is that we will be playing on an astro turf in Cote D’Ivoire (during the competition) whiles we are training on natural grass.

''But I understand authorities are speaking to Mfantsipim Senior High School in order to make use of their astro turf facility this week.''