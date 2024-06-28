Mercy Tagoe reveals building first house with earnings from 1999 Women's World Cup

Former Black Queens player and coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has shared an inspiring story about how she built her first house using the money earned from her debut World Cup appearance in 1999.

The 50-year-old emphasised the importance of financial planning for athletes, urging current players to prepare for life after football.

Tagoe-Quarcoo, a prominent figure in Ghanaian women's football, played a crucial role in Ghana's qualification for their first-ever Women’s World Cup in 1999, held in the United States. Reflecting on her career, she revealed that her prudent financial decisions allowed her to secure a stable future.

"It's all about planning. Before I end one activity, another has already started. I really needed the transition to be smooth and not to end one activity and wonder what to do next," Tagoe-Quarcoo said during a workshop, as quoted by Ghanaweb. "I built my first house with the money I earned from my first World Cup in the USA. It's about planning. Even though I couldn't finish it, I got it to a good level before I later completed it. All this while, I was working with the national service. Inasmuch as I was playing, I was thinking about what to do after football.”

Following her retirement from playing, Tagoe-Quarcoo transitioned into refereeing, becoming the first Ghanaian female referee to officiate at the Women's World Cup in 2007. She later pursued coaching, earning her badges and managing Halifax Ladies in the Women’s Premier League. In 2018, she led the Black Queens to victory in the WAFU Cup.

Currently, Tagoe-Quarcoo is the head coach of Hearts of Oak’s women’s team, Oaks FC. Her journey from a World Cup player to a coach and mentor serves as a testament to the importance of planning and foresight for athletes.