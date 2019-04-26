Messi blocks Hudson-Odoi's move to Barcelona

Barcelona super star Lionel Messi has blocked a move by the club to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi in the summer.

Reports in Spain indicates that Barcelona are not ready to cash in on a long-term injured player as there are doubts if the young English footballer will return to his best after recovery.

The 18-year old has been promising this season and has attracted some top clubs in Europe such as Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Milan.

Hudson-Odoi suffered a very serious injury which has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have shown strong interest in the player despite his injury situation.

Hudson-Odoi is likely to leave the club at the end of the season as he seeks for first team action.