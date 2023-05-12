Messi speaks out on GOAT debate after winning Laureus Sportsman of the Year award

PSG star Lionel Messi has addressed the ongoing debate between fans of himself and Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, after being named Laureus Sportsman of the Year at a ceremony in Paris.

The Barcelona legend won the prestigious award for the second time on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

The debate on who deserves the title of Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in football continues to be a topic of discussion, with some fans supporting Ronaldo and others backing Messi. However, the World Cup winner said that he does not play for that purpose

“Well, it wasn’t a thought I had around my career knowing I was looking for that," Messi said.

"The mere fact of being considered among the names of people thinking or saying of being among those, whatever, ten or five, three whoever they want is already crazy. I never played soccer because of that. But obviously, I’m grateful that people think that way and honestly, I don’t give importance to whatever position it is.”

Just listen to Messi's response on the GOAT debate. The reason you just love him the more.

Messi has won seven Ballon d’Or while Ronaldo has picked up five, with his last being in 2017 when he was with Juventus.

With regard to the Laureus Sportsman of the Year accolade, Messi has now won it twice, while Ronaldo is yet to receive the honour since it was introduced in 2000. Tennis star Tiger Woods won the first edition.

Messi had recently been suspended for two weeks after taking an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia. He has now resumed training with his club, PSG.