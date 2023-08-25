Messi's personal bodyguard Yassine Chueko takes centre stage in the US

Lionel Messi's move to the United States (US) has brought his personal bodyguard, Yassine Chueko, into the spotlight. Since Messi's free transfer to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami, Chueko's vigilant presence has been consistently noted.

The Argentine superstar's arrival has ignited a transformation in Inter Miami's fortunes. At 36 years old, Messi has been a dynamic force, contributing both in terms of scoring and assisting. His impact on Inter Miami's success is undeniable, marked by the club's Leagues Cup victory and their advance to the final of the US Open Cup.

Throughout Messi's time in America, his personal bodyguard, Chueko, has been a constant presence by his side, even during matches. This week, Chueko garnered attention when he was captured on camera pacing along the touchlines as Messi's Inter Miami faced Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semifinals.

👮‍♂️🇦🇷 During Inter Miami matches, Leo Messi is followed by an ex-US Navy Seal for maximum security. The bodyguard is a martial arts, boxer and taekwondo expert. He can be seen even following him during matches. pic.twitter.com/Gl8n1UzHXV — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) August 24, 2023

Chueko, a former US Navy SEAL, has been entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding Messi by monitoring his surroundings. His presence is attributed to David Beckham, who reportedly hired him to provide security for Messi at all times. Chueko brings a diverse skill set to his role, having served in Iraq and Afghanistan, and possessing a background in boxing, taekwondo, and mixed martial arts (MMA).

While Chueko's primary duty involves keeping pitch invaders at bay during matches, his vigilance extends to protecting Messi's privacy during personal moments. His multifaceted background and unwavering dedication exemplify the lengths to which modern footballers and their teams go to ensure safety and focus in a highly public environment.

Messi has scored 10 goals since joining Inter Miami, and helped them win their first trophy last week as they clinched the Leagues Cup.