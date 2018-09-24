Mesut Özil thanks Jerome Boateng for his show of support during tough times in Germany national team

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil has thanked German born Ghanaian defender Jerome Boateng for the continuous support shown him during his tough times at the national team.

Berlin-born Boateng, was one of the few German players to speak up for Ozil at the time, said in an interview this week that fellow stars in the national team should have supported the Arsenal midfielder against the harsh criticism following the World Cup debacle.

“Thanks bro, for your words,” Arsenal midfielder Mesut wrote in an Instagram story on his official page. “At the DFB, you were always one of the players who was there during difficult moments.”

After 23 goals and 40 assists in 92 appearances for Germany, Mesut, who was born in Gelsenkirchen to Turkish parents, announced his retirement in a fiery three-page statement.

Boateng said his fellow 2014 World Cup winner had earned the right to a better send off.

“Where were the players, who then publicly thanked Mesut?” questioned Boateng, whose father comes from Ghana, in an interview with Munich-based Sueddeutsche Zeitung this week.

“Apparently, many did not dare to comment because they thought that would not be so popular with German fans.”

“It’s about a great player, who became world champion with us, who played fantastic games, who also changed German football a bit. A number 10 with a migration background! You have to say ‘thank you’, but I find it a shame that some held back.”