Metz defender John Boye hails important win against Niort in Ligue 2

Metz defender John Boye has hailed his side following their 'important win' against Niort in the French Ligue 2 on Friday evening.

The Ghanaian international produced a great performance as Metz outclassed and outscore Niort 3-0 at Stade Municipal Saint-Symphorien to extend their lead at the top.

"Challenges are what makes life interesting and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful 🙏👍 IMPORTANT WIN WELL DONE GUYS 👍🇱🇻ICI C’EST METZ 🇱🇻 thanks to the fans they came in they’re numbers👍🙏," Boye who lasted the entire duration of the game posted on Instagram.

The 31-year-old since joining Metz in the summer has established himself as a key figure in the team.

Last night's appearance was his 10th of the season, having missed only one game.