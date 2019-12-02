Mexican side Querétaro set to trigger Clifford Aboagye's purchase clause

Mexican side Gallos Blancos de Querétaro are set to trigger Ghanaian midfielder Clifford Aboagye's purchase option after an impressive loan spell with the club.

The 24-year old Atlas player has spent the season on loan at Querétaro, where he has already made 20 appearances for the Liga MX side.

Following his impressive performances, the board of the Gallos based club are considering making his loan move a permanent.

Clifford Aboagye could cost the club close to $3 million if they make the decision to sign him from Atlas.

The former Ghana U-20 star has been a key figure for Querétaro this season as they reach the quarter finals of the Mexican Liga MX.

They are also through to the round of 16 of the Copa MX.

Aboagye previously played for Inter Allies and Granada in Spain before moving to Mexico.