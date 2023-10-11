Mexico and the USA to ensure Ghana's comfort in upcoming friendly matches - Asante Twum

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Henry Asante Twum has confirmed that Mexico and the United States of America will be responsible for ensuring Ghana's comfortable stay during their upcoming matches.

Both North American teams have undertaken to meticulously handle all aspects of Ghana's visit.

With the stage now set for the eagerly awaited friendly matches against Mexico and the US, the Ghanaian team can confidently concentrate on the games, knowing that their gracious hosts will expertly manage their accommodation and essential requirements.

"The two teams are taking care of everything Ghana is not spending any money. These are the negotiations we did with both countries. We are preparing to play FIFA World Cup qualifiers they are also preparing to play the Gold Cup in our parlance we will say Africa Cup of Nations," he told Peace FM.

"So when we decided to use the October international window we spoke to countries unfortunately now it is always difficult to get European teams to play with because of the Uefa Nations League they have brought. If you are an African country and in the FIFA window opportunity comes now the only possibility is either to play a South American country, an Asian team or a North American team.

"We searched and spoke to teams Mexico and US said yes once they were the host to take care of the two matches Mexico decided that yes we want to play with you in the US they will take care of transport, accommodation, feeding etc.

The Black Stars trained at the Charlotte FC training facility on Tuesday evening as part of the build-up to the first game against Mexico.