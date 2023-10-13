Mexico and US games will prepare Ghana for 2026 World Cup qualifiers and 2023 AFCON

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has stated that engaging in international friendly matches against the United States of America and Mexico will provide valuable preparation for the team's upcoming challenges.

Ghana are set to clash with Mexico and the United States in two crucial friendly matches which comes of on Saturday, October 14 and Tuesday, October, 17 as they gear up for competitive games in the future.

Speaking ahead of the games, Hughton emphasised that the preparatory games will help Ghana intensify their efforts for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers which begin in November as well as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Ivory Coast next year.

“You plan and hope to build something. We have two games here in USA which I think will be advantageous for us as regards to our preparations going into the two (2026 FIFA) World Cup games and of course into AFCON.”

“There are areas of our game that we can improve there is no doubt about that. Perhaps scoring goals early enough in games to take pressure off ourselves is one area.”

While Ghana will begin their qualifiers with games against Madagascar and Comoros on November 13 and 21 respectively they have also been pitted against record holders Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in group B of the Africa Cup of Nations.