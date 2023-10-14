Mexico has some dominance over Ghana ahead of friendly

The Mexican national team boasts a three-match winning record against Ghana, with their latest encounter dating back over five years.

The Mexican national football team has been nothing short of invincible when facing the Ghanaian national side. Not only have they managed to secure victory in all three friendly encounters, but they've done so by the narrowest of margins.

The triumphant trio of victories positions Mexico as the dominant force when facing their African counterparts. The scorelines of 1-0, 2-1, and 1-0 underline their consistent success against Ghana.

However, it's essential to note that the most recent encounter between the two teams transpired over five years ago, precisely on June 29, 2017, at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

In this last face-off, the Mexican national team clinched victory with a single goal, courtesy of forward Elías Hernández. In the 31st minute of the match, 'El Patrullero' expertly converted a penalty, and despite a total of 11 substitutions made by both teams, no further goals were scored.

Before the clash of 2,297 days ago, both squads had crossed paths in 2008, in a match that stands out as the highest-scoring bout between the Greens and the Black Stars.

The Craven Cottage, home to Fulham FC, hosted this historic encounter on March 26. It began with Michael Essien's goal, which put the Africans ahead in the 54th minute.

However, Carlos Salcido equalized for Mexico, and with a mere 180 seconds remaining, Pável Pardo secured victory for the team then managed by Hugo Sánchez.

The first official confrontation between these two teams occurred at the Toyota Stadium in Texas, USA, on February 28, 2006. Guillermo 'Guille' Franco inaugurated the dominance of the North American squad over Ghana.

Mexico's impressive track record against Ghana in these past encounters underscores their prowess on the international stage.

As they prepare to face off once again, football enthusiasts can anticipate a riveting clash, where both sides will strive to leave their mark on the pitch. While history may favor Mexico, football often throws up surprises, making this latest encounter one to watch with keen interest.