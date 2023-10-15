Mexico head coach Jaime Lozano 'celebrates' deserving victory in friendly against Ghana

Mexico head coach, Jaime Lozano Espin, has celebrated his team's progress in their victory over Ghana in Saturday's international friendly at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, USA.

Two second-half goals from Hirvin 'Chuky' Lozano and substitute Uriel Antuna ensure the El Tri's claimed a deserving 2-0 triumph over the Black Stars.

Mexico opened the scoring in the 57th minute after a play in which midfielder Luis Chávez took advantage of a defensive mishap on a set piece to serve to Lozano, who dribbled his way through before striking the ball to beat goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Antuna doubled the lead in the 72nd minute after receiving a filtered pass from César Huerta gave him after skillfully clearing the edges of the area.

"We gave a lot of value to this issue of how to go out and press, how to defend ourselves better, and it was obvious after what we had suffered on the previous FIFA date," Lozano said

"So, I really liked what I saw today, and I like it even more because of the result. I think that also the great energy that was felt in the stadium, we have to maintain it, we have to try to provoke it as well and that is with good performances, with good plays."

The win over the West African giants offers a sigh of relief for the Mexicans after a disappointing run during last month's international break, where they drew against Australia and Uzbekistan.