Mexico head coach praises 'special' Hirvin Lozano for performance in win over Ghana

Mexico head coach Jaime Lozano reserves special praise for playmaker Hirvin 'Chuky' Lozano for his exploits in the win against Ghana during Saturday's international friendly.

The El Tri recorded a convincing 2-0 victory over the Black Stars at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, USA.

After a difficult first-half, which ended goalless, the Mexicans unlocked the Ghana defence in the second half, with Chuky opening the scoring in the 57th minute with an individual effort.

Substitute Uriel Antuna added the second goal to seal the victory for the North Americans when he put the ball behind the back of the net in the 72nd minute after receiving a pass from Cesar Huerta.

"He gives the team leadership, he gives us determination, he gives us goals, this is what we have seen from Hirving Lozano for many years, a lot of dedication," the Mexico trainer said.

"I like him, I like what I have seen, a few days, but he is someone who seems very committed, who wants to help the team, who wants to help the national team.

"He wants to have a winning process, above all, get to the World Cup to enjoy and do things much better than what they were able to do recently." the coach indicated