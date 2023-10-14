Mexico to face Ghana in penultimate test before the road to Copa America

The Mexican national team is set to face Ghana on Saturday in their penultimate warm-up before commencing their journey in the Concacaf Nations League in November, with four direct spots to the 2024 Copa America at stake.

Jaime Lozano, who took the reins of the Mexican team since the recent Gold Cup, has summoned a roster of top-tier footballers, led by Santiago Giménez from Dutch club Feyenoord and Hirving "Chucky" Lozano from PSV Eindhoven.

With these star players in the fold, the coach will begin the process of shaping his team for the upcoming challenges against Ghana and Germany next Tuesday.

These fixtures serve as a prelude to Mexico's participation in the Nations League, which kicks off in November.

Known colloquially as "The Jimmy," Coach Lozano boasts a successful record with Mexico, featuring five victories, two draws, one defeat, and an illustrious Gold Cup championship to his name.

While his tenure has been marked by success, Lozano's recent friendly matches in the September FIFA window, which resulted in draws against Australia and Uzbekistan, did raise questions due to the perceived lower level of competition.

This bout with Ghana, a four-time Africa Cup of Nations champion, will provide an opportunity for Mexico under Lozano to reaffirm their quality.

The Ghanaian side, helmed by Irishman Chris Hughton, is set to enter the clash with key figures such as Iñaki Williams, the Athletic Club forward based in Spain, and two Premier League midfielders, Mohammed Kudus from West Ham and Thomas Partey from Arsenal.

Ghana, which narrowly missed out on the 2022 World Cup, has been resurgent, clinching their group in the African Nations League qualifiers. The nation has not secured this title since 1982.

With their top talents on display and an increasingly impressive coach, the Mexican national team aims to use the match against Ghana as a crucial step in preparation for the high-stakes Concacaf Nations League and the coveted four tickets to the 2024 Copa America.

Conversely, Ghana, resolute and yearning for past glory, will be a formidable adversary in Mexico's quest for victory.