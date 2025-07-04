Mezack Afriyie set for Aduana move after Berekum Chelsea breakthrough

Ghanaian forward Mezack Afriyie is on the verge of completing a switch from Berekum Chelsea to Aduana FC.

Talks between the two clubs and Afriyie’s representatives, Golden Gate Group, have advanced with a verbal agreement already in place. The 21-year-old has one year left on his current deal, but Aduana are prepared to pay nearly 1 million cedis to Berekum Chelsea as compensation. Afriyie will also receive over 200,000 cedis in sign-on fees.

“There’s a verbal agreement with Aduana for Afriyie after a series of meetings and negotiations. It hasn’t been easy letting him leave because he has been an important figure at the club. But, there are so many factors we had to consider, including the fee and the player’s priorities,” a source at his agency told Footy-Africa.

Afriyie has been a standout player for Berekum Chelsea over the last three seasons, making 86 appearances, scoring 27 goals and providing 11 assists. In the just-ended campaign, he managed three goals and three assists in 32 matches.

The highly-rated attacker earned a call-up to the Black Galaxies during the 2022 African Nations Championship qualifiers, marking his senior international debut.

Aduana are expected to unveil the player in the coming days ahead of the new Ghana Premier League season.