Mfanteman Royal Ladies star Efua Asabel enrolls in Lindasey Wilson University in the USA

Central Region based Women's division one side, Mfanteman Royal Ladies FC midfielder Efua Asabel has secured a scholarship to play for Lindsey Wilson University in the United States of America.

The Black Princesses midfielder earn a four-year scholarship which will help her both playing on the field and academic studies as she had the opportunity.

Asabel featured for Hassacas Ladies in the Women's Premier League on seasonal loan before returning to Mfanteman Royal Ladies in 2022.

The club confirmed the departure of their midfielder on their social media handle;

"We are super thrilled to confirm the departure of our deputy captain Efua Asabel to one leading tertiary institution in United States of America, Lindsey Wilson College on four years scholarship."

The 17-year-old left Ghana on Friday to further her education and continue her playing career. the club added.

The former Black Maidens super star also featured for Pearlpia Ladies in the Ghanaian Women's top flight league.

She was a key member of Coach Mallam Nuhu Baba U17 girls who couldn't qualify for the last FIFA Women's World Cup in India.

Amadu Hamidu