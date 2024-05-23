Michael Akuffu: Former Kotoko midfielder confirms 'juju' experience against Hearts of Oak

Former Asante Kotoko captain Michael Akuffu has confirmed the influence of black magic, commonly known as 'juju', in football, drawing on his own experiences during his playing days.

Akuffu, who played in numerous Super Clashes between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, recounted a particular incident where he was specifically targeted, leading to significant challenges before he could even take the field.

In an interview on Akoma FM in Kumasi, Akuffu responded to a question about the role of juju in the fierce encounters between Hearts and Kotoko. Initially skeptical about its existence, he admitted that his perspective changed after a personal experience.

"There is juju in Kotoko versus Hearts games. I experienced it. I recall in one of the games, after the warm-up, I realized something was wrong with me," Akuffu shared. "I was very fine before the match, but right after the warm-up, I felt heavy, like carrying the weight of the whole world on my shoulders. I felt very unwell, so I ran to the coach to complain, and he told me this was the reality of Kotoko vs Hearts games. It was very normal. I thought I couldn't play, but the coach insisted that I play."

Akuffu struggled for the first 20 minutes of the game before eventually overcoming the strange feeling, and Kotoko went on to win the match. Despite acknowledging the presence of juju, he emphasized that it does not determine the overall outcome of the game but mentioned that it could target key players.

Akuffu's revelation adds another layer to the intense rivalry between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, highlighting the lengths to which teams might go to gain an advantage in these high-stakes encounters. As the Ghana Premier League continues, such anecdotes contribute to the rich history and mystique surrounding one of Africa's most passionate football rivalries.

The rivalry will be rekindled once more when the two sides clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, May 26, 2024.