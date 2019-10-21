Michael Anaba central to AFC Eskilstuna's relegation fight after win over GIF Sundsvall

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Anaba impressed heavily for AFC Eskilstuna in their 1-0 win over GIF Sundsvall in the relegation battle.

The 25-year-old played full throttle as his side bagged an important win infront of their home fans.

Nigerian forward Samuel Nnamani scored the goal of the match for the struggling side.

It's been a difficult campaign for AFC Eskilstuna in the Allsvenskan as they are caught in the relegation trap net.

Anaba, who joined on loan this summer, has been central to the side's relegation push with impressive displays.

With two games to end the season, Anaba's side are in desperate need of oxygen and will need to pick the six points to be sure of safety.

AFC Eskilstuna will host IK Sirius in their penultimate match on Sunday before wrapping up their campaign next week.