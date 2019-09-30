Michael Anaba impresses again for AFC Eskilstuna despite losing 1-0 to giants Malmo FF

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Anaba impressed for AFC Eskilstuna despite losing 1-0 at home to giants Malmo FF over the weekend.
Anaba, 25, played full throttle as the relegation-threatened side lost ground at the Tunavallen.
The former Ghana youth star has been a key cog of the side since joining on a season long loan.
However, AFC Eskilstuna have struggled all season as they bottom of the table with a paltry 15 points from 26 games.
The Ghanaian joined the Sea Blue lads from Spanish third-tier side CD Alcoyano.