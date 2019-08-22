Michael Anaba's debut for AFC Eskilstuna against BK could be delayed by paperwork

Ghana midfielder Michael Anaba may not be able to make his debut for AFC Eskilstuna at home to BK Hacken this weekend due to paperwork.

The Swedish side are yet to complete documentation to enable the former Ghana youth star feature for them.

If the paperwork delay, the former Asante Kotoko midfielder will have to wait a little longer to make his bow for the Allsvenskan side.

The relegation threatened side are in desperate need of oxygen after losing 3-0 at Djurgårdens IF at the Tele2 Arena last week.

The Ghanaian, who has joined on a short term deal, has been brought on board to shore up their relegation battle.

Anaba, who featured for Ghana's Under-20 side at the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup in Turkey, is expected to be heavily involved in their relegation dog-fight.