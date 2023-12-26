Michael Enu: Medeama new signing named in squad to face Bibiani Gold Stars

Medeama new signing Michael Enu has been named in a 20-man squad for the Boxing Day Ghana Premier League fixture against Bibiani GoldStars at home.

The 26-yearâ€“old, who was confirmed a new recruit for the side on Monday, is now in line to make his debut for the champions.

The exciting midfielder made 29 appearances for Bibiani Gold Stars last season, scoring three goals and bagging two Man of the Match Awards.

In the current campaign, he made three appearances for the Golden Boys before his contract ended.

He joins the Ghana Premier League champions on a free transfer and has already started group training.

Enu could make his bow against his former club with Vincent Atingah Addae also featuring against his former side in the opposite direction.

Medeama take on their regional rivals in an epic match at the famous Akoon Community Park on Tuesday December 26, 2023.