Michael Essien admits missing football despite enjoying coaching career

Ex-Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien has confessed that he sometimes misses his playing days, even as he embraces his new role as a coach at FC NordsjÃ¦lland.

Despite hanging up his boots a few years ago, Essien's passion for football remains strong, and his transition to coaching has been a fulfilling journey.

Essien, renowned for his exceptional skills and accomplishments both at the club and international levels, is now dedicated to developing young talents in Denmark. In an interview with Right to Dream, Essien shared his thoughts on coaching and his enduring love for playing football.

"I think it is easier when you prepare yourself. Because I started my license before I stopped playing. So once I stopped, I got into the field of coaching. The coaching aspect is very different from playing football. I’m focused on coaching. Of course, sometimes I miss it, but once you’re done, you’re done," Essien said.

Essien expressed his satisfaction with being part of FC NordsjÃ¦lland's project, highlighting the joy he derives from mentoring young players. "In general, I’m just happy to be part of this organization’s project. This organization has been one of the best I’ve been in because we try to prepare the boys for their football, and the information we give them will help them move to the next stage of their career," he added.

Essien's illustrious playing career is fondly remembered, having won 11 titles and been named BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2006. He was also featured in the CAF Team of the Year on four occasions (2005, 2006, 2008, 2009) and was adjudged Ligue 1’s Player of the Year in 2005.

Now, as he continues to shape the future of young footballers, Essien’s legacy extends beyond the pitch, inspiring the next generation with his dedication and wisdom.