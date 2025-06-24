Michael Essien agrees fresh deal at FC Nordsjaelland as assistant coach

Ghana legend Michael Essien has extended his contract with Danish club FC Nordsjaelland as a member of the technical team.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid player whose previous deal was due to expire in six days time, has now inked a two-year contract to extend his stay at the club.

Essien works as a player development coach and supervises the transition of players from the youth level to the first team.

His experience on the bench has played a role in helping players from the Right to Dream Academy, most of whom are from West Africa, to easily settle in the Superliga.

Manager Johanned Hoff Thorup admonished the importance of Essien on the club's bench.

"He has a huge role in daily life, which is invaluable. Michael is not the type who needs to be the most visible or in the media. He prefers to work a little more secluded. But he has a really important role in relation to our integration of our Ghanaian and Ivorian players," he told Tipsbladet.

"He is very involved here and has individual conversations with them. He is the one I go to when I need to hear what is going on with the players. He spends a lot of time with the players, and therefore he is a bit of an extended arm from the playing squad and the coaching group."

Essien holds a UEFA A License and began coaching 2020 following a trophy-laden football career.