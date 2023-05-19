Michael Essien and Mahamoudi Diarra hailed for exploits in French Ligue 1

Former Ghana international Michael Essien together with Mahamoudi Diarra have earned plaudits for their phenomenal performance during their playing days with Olympic Lyon in the French Ligue 1

Diarra who played for the French side between 2002 and 2006 was being celebrated by Lique 1 on his birthday as they shared an old photo of the Malian and the Ghanauan in shirts of the French outfit.

https://twitter.com/Ligue1_ENG/status/1659182737851310081?s=20

The two shared the dressing room between 2003/05 and 2004/05 seasons and formed a formidable partnership despite the departure of Essien who left the team at the end of the 2004/05 season to join Chelsea following two great seasons.

The duo won the Ligue 1 twice together while Diarra won it four times due to his long stay. While Michael Essien joined Chelsea in 2005, his former teammate also departed to Real Madrid and their flourishing career continued from there.

Eventually, Michael Essien would also play for Real Madrid two years after Diarra had left the Spanish giants.

After both Essien and Diarra parted ways with Lyon, the club's dominance however continued until 2008 recording seven consecutive trophies but have struggled to win it again since then.